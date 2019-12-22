Sun, 22 Dec 2019

International

ICC prosecutor clears way for probe into 'war crimes' in Palestine

THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is to formally investigate alleged war crimes in the West Bank and ...

Trump and Pelosi reach agreement on delivery of State of Union address

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted the invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver his state ...

Syrian groups a long way off settling differences

NEW YORK, New York - The latest so-called Syrian peace talks, held a little over 3 weeks ago, broke down, ...

I want an immediate trial: Trump on impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON, DC - US President Donald Trump demanded an immediate trial in the Senate and alleged that the Democrats failed ...

U.S. negotiator for North Korea holds talks in China

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Beijing on Thursday on a previously ...

Australians have hottest day in history, battling bushfires

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, ...

Business

U.S. stocks and dollar in demand on Friday

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose in the United States, the UK and Europe on Friday, while in Asia ...

BMW plans to have million electric cars on road within 2 years

MUNICH, Germany - BMW has delivered half a million electrified cars to customers worldwide, the company said in a statement ...

Ireland doesn't need a state-owned bank, report says

DUBLIN, Ireland - There is no need for Ireland to have a state-owned bank, independent advice to the government has ...

Global average debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 226%

WASHINGTON, DC - The IMF's Global Debt Database shows total global debt, public plus private, reached US$188 trillion at the ...

Razorpay onboards American Express executive, Arpit Chug as its CFO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, today announced the appointment of its Chief ...

Meet the man who built Amazon's delivery machine

Shortly after being named Amazon.com Inc.'s global logistics chief in 2013, Dave Clark held a conference call with his new ...

