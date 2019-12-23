Mon, 23 Dec 2019

Dozens of prisoners die in riots at Honduras jails

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - At least 18 inmates were killed in a violent clash between prisoners at a jail in central ...

Notre Dame Christmas Mass to be held at neighboring church

PARIS, France - Eight months after a huge fire engulfed one of France's oldest and most imposing structures, the historic ...

United States in bid for military supremacy in Space

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Washington DC - The U.S. on Friday formalized it's move to establish military supremacy in Space.The ...

Adam Scott picks up second Australian PGA title

Gold Coast - A "stoked" Adam Scott won his first tournament in almost four years Sunday, keeping his cool on ...

Virginia woman blackmailed by former boyfriend who cyberstalked her

RICHMOND, Virginia - A young Virginia woman didn't know where to turn when she experienced a relentless campaign of cyberstalking ...

Invariable practice, a fundamental alibi for Pell

Invariable Practice - Further insight into the divisive Cardinal George Pell case.Pell, earlier this year, was convicted of child sex ...

Alphabet/Google CEO in line for quarter-billion-dollar paycheck

NEW YORK, New York - New chief of Google and it's parent Alphabet will start the New Year on a ...

Little action on Asian bourses Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday as investors and traders began to wind down for the ...

Local pubs in UK recognised as vital community hubs

LONDON, UK - British pubs can be found the world over, but in Britain they have been on the road ...

Saudia Arabian warships to be built by Lockheed Martin

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland - Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.96 billion contract to build four warships for Saudi Arabia, ...

Gazprom to outlay $3 billion to Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's gas company Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling, ...

Venice hoteliers appeal to tourists to put aside flood concerns

ROME, Italy - Venice's Hotel Association is urging tourists to visit the lagoon city without fear of high waters. Hoteliers ...

A Quiet Place
Quiet Place