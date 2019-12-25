Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy, ...
TEHRAN (Tasnim) - At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine ...
DELHI, India - Deaths resulting from protests that have swept across India have swelled to twenty-six. The new milestone was ...
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - At least 18 inmates were killed in a violent clash between prisoners at a jail in central ...
PARIS, France - Eight months after a huge fire engulfed one of France's oldest and most imposing structures, the historic ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Washington DC - The U.S. on Friday formalized it's move to establish military supremacy in Space.The ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - UAE state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), says it has secured a $3.5 ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets made modest gains on Tuesday. Volume was light as traders wound down ahead ...
NEW YORK, New York - New chief of Google and it's parent Alphabet will start the New Year on a ...
LONDON, UK - British pubs can be found the world over, but in Britain they have been on the road ...
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland - Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.96 billion contract to build four warships for Saudi Arabia, ...
MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's gas company Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling, ...