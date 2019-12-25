Beijing [China], Dec 25 (ANI): China has called on the United States to take concrete steps to deliver what was agreed between North Korea and the US during the Singapore summit last year, and asked the two countries to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime and realising complete denuclearisation on the Peninsula.

In an interview with People's Daily on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the recent tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have surfaced mainly due to the fact that the resulting joint statement of the Singapore summit has not been implemented and that the legitimate concerns of North Korea have not been taken seriously or addressed.

"The window of opportunity for peace is once again shifting, and the chances for dialogue quickly fading," Wang said in the interview, the transcript of which was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China calls on the US to take concrete steps as soon as possible to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage the DPRK and the US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime and realising complete denuclearisation on the Peninsula. China will continue to play a constructive role to that end," he added. (ANI)