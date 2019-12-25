Wed, 25 Dec 2019

International

John Bolton critical of Trump over North Korean policy

WASHINGTON, DC - Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy, ...

Indonesian bus plunges into river after crashing, at least 25 dead

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine ...

Violence surges as protests in India spread

DELHI, India - Deaths resulting from protests that have swept across India have swelled to twenty-six. The new milestone was ...

Dozens of prisoners die in riots at Honduras jails

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - At least 18 inmates were killed in a violent clash between prisoners at a jail in central ...

Notre Dame Christmas Mass to be held at neighboring church

PARIS, France - Eight months after a huge fire engulfed one of France's oldest and most imposing structures, the historic ...

United States in bid for military supremacy in Space

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Washington DC - The U.S. on Friday formalized it's move to establish military supremacy in Space.The ...

Business

Santa gives U.S. stocks a miss, indices little changed

NEW YORK, New York - There was no present for U.S. stock markets from Santa on Christmas Eve, probably thinking ...

International banks back United Arab Emirates energy giant

ABU DHABI, UAE - UAE state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), says it has secured a $3.5 ...

Stocks edge ahead in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets made modest gains on Tuesday. Volume was light as traders wound down ahead ...

Alphabet/Google CEO in line for quarter-billion-dollar paycheck

NEW YORK, New York - New chief of Google and it's parent Alphabet will start the New Year on a ...

Local pubs in UK recognised as vital community hubs

LONDON, UK - British pubs can be found the world over, but in Britain they have been on the road ...

Saudia Arabian warships to be built by Lockheed Martin

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland - Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.96 billion contract to build four warships for Saudi Arabia, ...

Movie Review

