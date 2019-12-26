Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
FARAH PROVINCE, Afghanistan - Twenty-seven Afghan activists from the People's Peace Movement (PPM) have been abducted by the Taliban during ...
MANILA, The Philippines - At least 10 people have been killed and six others are missing after Typhoon Phanfone battered ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Bord Pleanla is to grant planning permission for the establishment of a supervised injecting facility on ...
KASHMIR: Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and full spirit in Kashmir with people praying for peace in region.Members of the ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy, ...
TEHRAN (Tasnim) - At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine ...
TOKYO, Japan - Stocks were subdued but firm on Thursday in Asian trading. Markets in Australia and Hong Kong were ...
MUMBAI, India - Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Yes Bank's various long-term bond issues worth Rs 1,330 crore ...
TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said although there are close political relations between the two ...
NEW YORK, New York - There was no present for U.S. stock markets from Santa on Christmas Eve, probably thinking ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - UAE state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), says it has secured a $3.5 ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent lower on Thursday, dragged by public sector ...