Thu, 26 Dec 2019

International

Twenty-seven members of peace movement kidnapped by Taliban

FARAH PROVINCE, Afghanistan - Twenty-seven Afghan activists from the People's Peace Movement (PPM) have been abducted by the Taliban during ...

Massive typhoon hits Philippines, death toll mounts

MANILA, The Philippines - At least 10 people have been killed and six others are missing after Typhoon Phanfone battered ...

Supervised injecting facility to be established in Dublin city centre

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Bord Pleanla is to grant planning permission for the establishment of a supervised injecting facility on ...

In marking Christmas, people in Kashmir pray for peace

KASHMIR: Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and full spirit in Kashmir with people praying for peace in region.Members of the ...

John Bolton critical of Trump over North Korean policy

WASHINGTON, DC - Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy, ...

Indonesian bus plunges into river after crashing, at least 25 dead

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine ...

Business

Nikkei 225 jumps 142 points in quiet Boxing Day trade

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks were subdued but firm on Thursday in Asian trading. Markets in Australia and Hong Kong were ...

Bank with 1,120 branches across India has credit rating downgraded

MUMBAI, India - Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Yes Bank's various long-term bond issues worth Rs 1,330 crore ...

Iranians want to do more trade with Russia, says ambassador

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said although there are close political relations between the two ...

Santa gives U.S. stocks a miss, indices little changed

NEW YORK, New York - There was no present for U.S. stock markets from Santa on Christmas Eve, probably thinking ...

International banks back United Arab Emirates energy giant

ABU DHABI, UAE - UAE state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), says it has secured a $3.5 ...

Sensex falls by 298 points, PSU banks underperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent lower on Thursday, dragged by public sector ...

