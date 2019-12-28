Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
KABUL, Afghanistan - Millions of Afghans are pinning their hopes on the new president, whoever that may be, and in ...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan - A plane with 98 people on board has crashed into a two-storey building in the Central Asian ...
Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory on Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he ...
TEHRAN, Iran - An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, according to the U.S. ...
WASHINGTON, DEC _ American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-Ari Behn Martha Louise, has committed suicide.According ...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - An attack on a military base in the north of the west African country of Burkina ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones extending to a new all-time ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland on Friday published a new National Cyber Security Strategy to protect the country against cyber-crime.The Strategy ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California - The era of Silicon Valley operating largely free from government regulation may be coming to an ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks traded mixed with volumes light on Friday.The U.S. dollar continued lower.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost ...
MUMBAI, India - Bharti Infratel has yet to receive government approvals for its proposed merger with Indus Towers, forcing the ...
MUMBAI, India - Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Yes Bank's various long-term bond issues worth Rs 1,330 crore ...