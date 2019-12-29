Sun, 29 Dec 2019

Suicide bomber rams vehicle into checkpoint in Somalia, killing scores

MOGADISHU, Somalia - At least 90 people have been killed in what appears to have been a suicide car bombing ...

Human right experts slam Pakistan legal system over blasphemy case

GENEVA, Switzerland - Another case of blasphemy has left Pakistan legal circles reeling.A university lecturer Independent has not only been ...

Fire at Gospers Mountain extends to 500,000 hectares

LITHGOW, Central West, NSW, Australia - The Gospers Mountain fire, west of Sydney in Australia's state of New South Wales, ...

Millions of Afghans look to leadership to end conflict

KABUL, Afghanistan - Millions of Afghans are pinning their hopes on the new president, whoever that may be, and in ...

Plane with 98 on board crashes into two-storey building in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan - A plane with 98 people on board has crashed into a two-storey building in the Central Asian ...

Embattled Israeli prime minister scores a scarce victory

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory on Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he ...

Asiana Airlines to be taken over by Hyundai Development Co.,

SEOUL, South Korea - Construction company Hyundai Development Co., (HDC) entered into an agreement on Friday to acquire loss-making Asiana ...

Nigeria continues to face 'energy poverty'

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. But it took another 16 years for power to change hands, with the All ...

U.S. dollar sold off, stocks mixed Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones extending to a new all-time ...

Ireland takes robust measures to protect Internet infrastructure

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland on Friday published a new National Cyber Security Strategy to protect the country against cyber-crime.The Strategy ...

U.S. tech giants face aggressive government scrutiny

SAN FRANCISCO, California - The era of Silicon Valley operating largely free from government regulation may be coming to an ...

U.S. dollar continues fall, stocks mixed in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks traded mixed with volumes light on Friday.The U.S. dollar continued lower.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost ...

Citizen Kane