Mon, 30 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
65
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Trump leaks name of alleged whistleblower on Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower ...

Ireland looking to devise ways to better support asylum seekers

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to establish a group of experts to consider a raft of measures to better cater ...

Japanese Navy to deploy assets to Gulf to protect oil supplies

TOKYO, Japan - Japan is planning to join peacekeeping efforts in the Gulf to protect its ships transporting oil.Japan, a ...

Iran chastises Australia for criticising jailing of woman

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi shrugged off the media hype over the imprisonment of Australian ...

Suicide bomber rams vehicle into checkpoint in Somalia, killing scores

MOGADISHU, Somalia - At least 90 people have been killed in what appears to have been a suicide car bombing ...

Human right experts slam Pakistan legal system over blasphemy case

GENEVA, Switzerland - Another case of blasphemy has left Pakistan legal circles reeling.A university lecturer Independent has not only been ...

Business

Section
Enviable balance of trade an encouraging sign for Dubai economy

DUBAI, UAE - The emirate of Dubai will increase its operating budget for next year by nearly 17%.Dubai's economy has ...

U.S. has plenty of hot spots to visit during Winter

WASHINGTON, DC - Whether you love winter or not, the United States of America gives you plenty of reasons to ...

Prices of potatoes and onions expected to fall in India

NEW DELHI, India - The prices of vegetables, including onions, in India are likely to come down as new stocks ...

Asiana Airlines to be taken over by Hyundai Development Co.,

SEOUL, South Korea - Construction company Hyundai Development Co., (HDC) entered into an agreement on Friday to acquire loss-making Asiana ...

Nigeria continues to face 'energy poverty'

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. But it took another 16 years for power to change hands, with the All ...

U.S. dollar sold off, stocks mixed Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones extending to a new all-time ...

Movie Review

Do the Right Thing