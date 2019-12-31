Tue, 31 Dec 2019

News RELEASES

International

Eritrean Footballers' Defection in Uganda Sparks Conversation

After another defection of Eritrean football players during a tournament in Uganda, an official said that it has become expected ...

Iraq summons U.S. ambassador, warns of 'dangerous consequences'

BAGHDAD, Iraq - In a shock move the Iraqi government has condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah bases in ...

U.S. accused of supporting terrorism by attacking bases in Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - Iran has lashed out at the United States over a series of drone attacks carried out against ...

British girl who claimed to be gang-raped by 12 Israelis found guilty

LARNACA, CYPRUS - A 19-year-old British woman who claimed she had been gang-raped by up to a dozen Israeli youths ...

$3 billion United Nations budget adopted by General Assembly

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations has been handed a budget of $3 billion to implement its activities ...

Trump leaks name of alleged whistleblower on Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower ...

Business

U.S. stocks and dollar in the doldrums

NEW YORK, New York - Profit-taking hit U.S. stocks in light trading on Monday.The Nasdaq Composite took the biggest hit, ...

Singapore is most competitive nation in world, says report

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - The UAE has rocketed higher in the competitiveness stakes, taking the Arab nation to ...

Enviable balance of trade an encouraging sign for Dubai economy

DUBAI, UAE - The emirate of Dubai will increase its operating budget for next year by nearly 17%.Dubai's economy has ...

U.S. has plenty of hot spots to visit during Winter

WASHINGTON, DC - Whether you love winter or not, the United States of America gives you plenty of reasons to ...

Prices of potatoes and onions expected to fall in India

NEW DELHI, India - The prices of vegetables, including onions, in India are likely to come down as new stocks ...

Asiana Airlines to be taken over by Hyundai Development Co.,

SEOUL, South Korea - Construction company Hyundai Development Co., (HDC) entered into an agreement on Friday to acquire loss-making Asiana ...

Movie Review

