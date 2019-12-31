Tue, 31 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Al-Shabab admits it carried out Mogadishu car bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The Al-Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack which struck Mogadishu in Somalia in ...

Marriott extends relationship with India's Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI, India - Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.Under ...

Eritrean Footballers' Defection in Uganda Sparks Conversation

After another defection of Eritrean football players during a tournament in Uganda, an official said that it has become expected ...

Iraq summons U.S. ambassador, warns of 'dangerous consequences'

BAGHDAD, Iraq - In a shock move the Iraqi government has condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah bases in ...

U.S. accused of supporting terrorism by attacking bases in Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - Iran has lashed out at the United States over a series of drone attacks carried out against ...

British girl who claimed to be gang-raped by 12 Israelis found guilty

LARNACA, CYPRUS - A 19-year-old British woman who claimed she had been gang-raped by up to a dozen Israeli youths ...

Business

Section
Australian stock traders in New Year's Eve ambush

SYDNEY, Australia - Traders swamped the Australian Stock Exchange with sell orders on the final trading day of the year, ...

Marriott extends relationship with India's Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI, India - Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.Under ...

U.S. stocks and dollar in the doldrums

NEW YORK, New York - Profit-taking hit U.S. stocks in light trading on Monday.The Nasdaq Composite took the biggest hit, ...

Singapore is most competitive nation in world, says report

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - The UAE has rocketed higher in the competitiveness stakes, taking the Arab nation to ...

Enviable balance of trade an encouraging sign for Dubai economy

DUBAI, UAE - The emirate of Dubai will increase its operating budget for next year by nearly 17%.Dubai's economy has ...

U.S. has plenty of hot spots to visit during Winter

WASHINGTON, DC - Whether you love winter or not, the United States of America gives you plenty of reasons to ...

Movie Review

The Navigator
Nevigator