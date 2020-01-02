Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
46
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Pope begins New Year with call for end to exploitation of women

ROME, The Vatican - Pope Francis wished for peace in the world at the start of the New Year. Thousands ...

Iraqis storm U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the perimeter of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, ...

Qatar adapting to blockade

DOHA, QATAR - Before June 2017, when Qatar's neighbors severed diplomatic and trade ties, the oil-rich Arab gulf state imported ...

Syrian refugee families arrive in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - A number of Syrian refugee families flew into Dublin International Airport from Lebanon on Monday, in preparation ...

Al-Shabab admits it carried out Mogadishu car bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The Al-Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack which struck Mogadishu in Somalia in ...

Marriott extends relationship with India's Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI, India - Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.Under ...

Business

Section
Dubai welcomes 2020 with spectacular fireworks display

DUBAI, UAE - Hundreds of thousands of people witnessed a breathtaking fireworks display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the highest building ...

Train fares in Indian capital hiked from January 1

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Railway's decision to hike passenger fares, has received a mixed response from the people ...

U.S. stocks see out 2019 with rally

NEW YORK, New York - In a fitting finale to 2019, and the 2010s decade, U.S. stock markets rose on ...

Qatar adapting to blockade

DOHA, QATAR - Before June 2017, when Qatar's neighbors severed diplomatic and trade ties, the oil-rich Arab gulf state imported ...

Australian stock traders in New Year's Eve ambush

SYDNEY, Australia - Traders swamped the Australian Stock Exchange with sell orders on the final trading day of the year, ...

Marriott extends relationship with India's Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI, India - Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.Under ...

Movie Review

Punch-Drunk Love