Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Australian Army and Navy swing into action to combat bushfires

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes ...

Pope begins New Year with call for end to exploitation of women

ROME, The Vatican - Pope Francis wished for peace in the world at the start of the New Year. Thousands ...

New Zealand road toll for 2019 ends at 353

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Almost one New Zealander a day lost their lives on the country's roads last year.The official ...

Iraqis storm U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the perimeter of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, ...

Coast Guard In Ireland saved 378 lives in 2019

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish Coast Guard was kept busy during 2019, with the three Rescue Coordination Centres at Malin ...

Qatar adapting to blockade

DOHA, QATAR - Before June 2017, when Qatar's neighbors severed diplomatic and trade ties, the oil-rich Arab gulf state imported ...

Dubai welcomes 2020 with spectacular fireworks display

DUBAI, UAE - Hundreds of thousands of people witnessed a breathtaking fireworks display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the highest building ...

Train fares in Indian capital hiked from January 1

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Railway's decision to hike passenger fares, has received a mixed response from the people ...

U.S. stocks see out 2019 with rally

NEW YORK, New York - In a fitting finale to 2019, and the 2010s decade, U.S. stock markets rose on ...

Marriott extends relationship with India's Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI, India - Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.Under ...

Singapore is most competitive nation in world, says report

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - The UAE has rocketed higher in the competitiveness stakes, taking the Arab nation to ...

