Tue, 07 Jan 2020

News RELEASES

International

U.S. defense secretary disputes agreement to withdraw from Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - There is confusion in Baghdad and Washington on Monday night (Washington time) over whether the U.S.-led coalition ...

Trump will need to break law to destroy Iranian cultural sites

WASHINGTO, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has continued to ratchet up his attacks on Iran, after personally directing that ...

Man who sexually abused or raped nearly 200 young men is sentenced

MANCHESTER, UK - A man who police allege sexually abused nearly 200 young men has received a thirty-year prison sentence.The ...

IAEA to maintain engagement with Iran on development of nuclear power

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors will continue to carry out monitoring activities in Iran, the ...

Upward trajectory of cryptocurrencies may have peaked

2020 could well be the year that the cryptocurrency dream dies. This is not to say that cryptocurrencies will die ...

British PM says security in Mideast beefed up after Soleimani killing

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the U.S. assassination of Iranian military leader ...

Business

Asian markets shrug off concerns over Iran retaliation against U.S.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed sharply higher on Tuesday despite growing concerns of conflict between the United ...

Boeing admits to previously unreported wire issue with 737 Max jets

NEW YORK, New York - As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the ...

U.S. stock indices finish day in black, dollar mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after heavy falls on Friday.All the major indices made ...

Asian markets open weaker as Mideast tensions flare

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia dropped sharply or were flat on Monday as tensions flared in the Middle East ...

Cyrus Mistry no longer wants to be Tata Sons chairman

NEW DELHI, India - Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said that he will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata ...

Movie Review

