Wed, 08 Jan 2020

International

Scores of Iranians killed in stampede at Qasem Soleimani funeral

The burial of a top Iranian general slain in a U.S. air strike has begun after a delay caused by ...

NASA satellite discovers habitable planet

WASHINGTON, DC - The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has discovered its first ...

Iranian foreign minister denied entry to United States to meet UN

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have ...

Biggest plane in world was built for propaganda

A tragic fate befell not only the pride of Soviet aviation, the gigantic Maxim Gorky, but also the entire family ...

U.S. defense secretary disputes agreement to withdraw from Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - There is confusion in Baghdad and Washington on Monday night (Washington time) over whether the U.S.-led coalition ...

Trump will need to break law to destroy Iranian cultural sites

WASHINGTO, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has continued to ratchet up his attacks on Iran, after personally directing that ...

Business

Foreign currencies take beating from U.S. dollar, Wall Street falters

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks faltered on Tuesday as the turmoil in the Middle East continued following Friday's ...

Srebian government debt nearly doubles in last ten years

BELGRADE, Serbia - Serbia's debt has almost doubled in the last decade, rising steadily over the last two years, reaching ...

Asian markets shrug off concerns over Iran retaliation against U.S.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed sharply higher on Tuesday despite growing concerns of conflict between the United ...

Boeing admits to previously unreported wire issue with 737 Max jets

NEW YORK, New York - As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the ...

U.S. stock indices finish day in black, dollar mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after heavy falls on Friday.All the major indices made ...

Upward trajectory of cryptocurrencies may have peaked

2020 could well be the year that the cryptocurrency dream dies. This is not to say that cryptocurrencies will die ...

Movie Review

A Star is Born (2018)
