Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Fact-checkers have field day after Trump address to nation

President Donald Trump wrongly dismissed the continuing threat of the Islamic State group and spread a false tale of the ...

Actions by the United States and Iran under legal scrutiny

Editor's note: Iran's missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq in retaliation for the Trump administration's killing of Iranian ...

Huge casualty list after bus crash in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - There have been multiple casualties in Iran following an horrific bus crash on Thursday afternoon local time.Local ...

NATO to be called on by Trump to take greater role in Midsdle East

WASHINGTON, DC - "Iran appears to be standing down," U.S. President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation ...

Prince Harry wants to be independent from monarchy financially

LONDON, UK - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they will "step back as ...

176 people killed in plane crash in Iran, near Tehran airport

TEHRAN, Iran - A plane crash near Iran's major international airport in Tehran has claimed the lives of 176 passengers ...

Business

Section
U.S. joins global stock market rally

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world rallied on Thursday, a day after hostilities between the United States ...

China to send top official to Washington to sign U.S. trade deal

BEIJING, China - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" trade ...

Stocks in Australia and Japan break records Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Despite raging bushfires, it is business as usual on Australian stock markets with the benchmark All ...

Overseas companies continue to plough investment funds into Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland, the Irish Government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Ireland, has revealed ...

U.S. carriers ordered by FAA to avoid Middle East airspace

All U.S.-registered carriers have been indefinitely banned from flying over Iraq, Iran, and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman ...

Serbian government debt nearly doubles in last ten years

BELGRADE, Serbia - Serbia's debt has almost doubled in the last decade, rising steadily over the last two years, reaching ...

Movie Review

His Girl Friday