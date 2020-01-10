TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran U-23 football team coach Hamid Estili has rued missed chances against Uzbekistan.

Iran was held to a 1-1 draw in its Group C opening match against Uzbekistan in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship.

"We created so many chances in the first half and conceded a goal from the penalty spot. In the second half, we made some changes and improved our game," Estili said after the match.

"We could have won the match against the defending champion. Regarding that the first match is the most difficult match, to earn one point is not bad," he added.

"We will meet South Korea to win the match on Sunday. I believe in my players and we want to advance to the quarter-finals," Estili added.