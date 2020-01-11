Jin-hyuk "Miro" Gong is ready to return to the Overwatch League and is looking for a team.

The 23-year-old made the announcement Thursday on social media.

"There were some personal problems at the time of retirement but these are now solved so I want to give it another chance to my career as a pro," he wrote. "I've learned and grown so much from my experiences and I'm confident I'll do better."

He previously was the main tank for Lunatic Hai and Seoul Dynasty. Miro also is a two-time Apex championship winner and former MVP of the Overwatch World Cup.

He played with the Dynasty in the first season of the league but was released in 2018. He retired then and went on to be a streamer for Gen.G.

