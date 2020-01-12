TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national volleyball team captain Saeid Marouf says that they had some mistakes against South Korea but they didn't lose their focus during the match.

- Sports news -

Iran defeated Korea 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13) in the semifinal of the AVC Men's Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on Saturday.

"First of all, I'd like to say congratulations to team Korea, because today they did an amazing job and put us under a lot of pressure," Marouf said in the post-match news conference.

"We had some mistakes but in the tie-breaker, we didn't lose our focus and won this game. Now I want to say we are happy to go to the final. We don't know which other team will qualify yet, but it will be much harder so we need to recover and forget this game," he added.

"We have to play more than 100 per cent tomorrow. Today it was a good experience for us anyway," Marouf concluded.