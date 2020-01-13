TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran swept past Cinna 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) at the AVC Men's Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament final on Sunday.

Team Melli qualified for the Olympics as the best Asian team.

Mohammad Mousavi led Iran with 16 points and China's Chuan Jiang scored 13 points.

Iran had previously defeated China 3-0 in pool stage.

The tournament brought China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, Qatar, Australia, South Korea and India together in Jiangmen, China.

Iran finished in fifth place in the previous edition held Rio.