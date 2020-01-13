Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Canada's non-diplomacy puts Canadians at risk in an unstable Middle East

Canada is caught in a mess of its own diplomatic making following the recent escalation in conflict between the United ...

'Outraged' over attack on Iraqi airbase housing US troops: Pompeo

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that he was "outraged" ...

Israel may have played part in Iranian general's assassination

The assassination of Iranian commander Qasam Soleimani a little more than week ago has brought the world to the brink ...

Omani leader paid tribute to by countries across the globe

MUSCAT, Oman - Leaders from around the world have paid tribute to the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al ...

Trump administration tightens screws on Iranians

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has hit senior officials and the manufacturing and metal sectors in Iran with new ...

U.S. reportedly tried to assassinate Iranian military chief in Yemen

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. media are reporting that the United States tried but failed to kill a top Iranian commander ...

Pro-Scottish demonstrations fill Glasgow streets

GLASGOW, Scotland - Thousands of pro-independence supporters rallied on the streets of Glasgow on Saturday, battling torrential rain and strong ...

U.S. stocks lose ground, Dow Jones drops 133 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors started taking profits off the table.The U.S. dollar ...

4.31% the official inflation rate for Brazil in 2019

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's official inflation, as measured by the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), finished at 4.31% last ...

90% of urban Philippine population exposed to harmful air pollution

"To be honest with you, the fight for clean air is something personal to me. My son has asthma, and ...

US-China Trade War Seen as Boosting Vietnam Growth

Vietnam will enjoy the fastest economic growth in Southeast Asia in 2020, according to a new forecast from British multinational ...

Indore gets plastic waste management award

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Indore city was conferred with the plastic waste management award on Sunday with the ...

Police Story (Ging chaat goo si)