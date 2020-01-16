Thu, 16 Jan 2020

Reviewing the winners and losers of the Democratic Debate

Editor's note: Six Democrats qualified for the final debate before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. We asked three scholars ...

U.S. marks National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, DC - Human trafficking is a crime that hides in plain sight. Often, it simply takes an astute police ...

Midwest ructions cause Manchester United to change schedule

LONDON, UK - Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over ...

Twenty-one Saudi air force and naval cadets ordered to leave U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - A large number of service members from the Saudi Arabian military who had been training with U.S. ...

Ex-U.S. treasury adviser admits leak of sensitive documents to media

WASHINGTON, DC- A former US Treasury Department adviser pleaded guilty in a federal court on Monday to conspiracy for disclosing ...

Trump says U.S. Senate should dismiss charges against him

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him, an extraordinary suggestion as ...

Spamhaus.org causing havoc for business travelers

NEW YORK, New York - Business travelers around the world are facing major disruptions to their ability to work online ...

China's markets in retreat, Japan bourses follows suit

SYDNEY, NSW - Lower oil prices, and questions about the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal, due to be ...

Clemson ends 29-game winning streak, LSU takes title in 42-25 win

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow's six-touchdown was one of the main highlights of Ed Orgeron's top-ranked ...

Sponsor of All Blacks drops team after World Cup disappointment

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The All Blacks have lost their main sponsor, US insurance giant AIG, following their disappointing performance ...

Croatia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union about ...

Woman of the Year