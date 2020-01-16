The Hangzhou Spark promoted Tong "Coldest" Xiaodong and Liu "M1ka" Jiming from their academy team BiliBili Gaming for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

"The support duo of our academy team impressed the coaches roster with their gameplay and dedication," the team tweeted Tuesday. "As their technique teamwork continue to grow, we believe they shall become an essential part of us."

Coldest and M1ka helped BiliBili Gaming finish third last season in Chinese Contenders.

The Spark will play their first match in the new OWL season on Feb. 15 against the Seoul Dynasty.

