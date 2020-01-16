The NBA 2K League is holding an international qualifying event in South Korea next week to identify players who will be eligible for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

The league announced Wednesday that the NBA 2K League APAC Invitational will be held Monday and Tuesday at Nexon Arena in Seoul. The event, which debuted in Hong Kong last year, is slated to "identify several elite players" from the Asia-Pacific region.

The invitational will include 20 of the top NBA 2K players from Australia, China, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea. Competition will include two days of game play, including scrimmages and a tournament, with the tourney being streamed live on NBA 2K's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Prospects will also be interviewed by league representatives.

During the event, Gen.G, who recently gained an NBA 2K team that will start play in Shanghai, China in 2020, will unveil their team name, logo and social media channels.

"We're excited to be holding our second Asia-Pacific invitational in Seoul and that Gen.G will be working with us on the event as part of our strategic relationship to develop elite NBA 2K talent across the Asia-Pacific region," NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue said in a statement. "Last season's APAC Invitational identified several players who became eligible for the NBA 2K League Draft, and given the talent in the region we fully expect the level of competition to be even greater this year."

This is the second international qualifying event held in the Asia-Pacific region. Last season, Jack "Jaacko" Stevenson of New Zealand was drafted 50th overall by Pistons GT, which is affiliated with the NBA Detroit Pistons.

