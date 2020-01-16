Thu, 16 Jan 2020

Colombian activists deaths rose nearly 50% last year to well over 100

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than 100 human rights workers have been killed in Colombia in the last year, a figure ...

17-year old Irish boy brutally murdered and dismembered

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland are in shock following confirmation that the human limbs, and other body parts that ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

Reviewing the winners and losers of the Democratic Debate

Editor's note: Six Democrats qualified for the final debate before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. We asked three scholars ...

U.S. marks National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, DC - Human trafficking is a crime that hides in plain sight. Often, it simply takes an astute police ...

Mideast ructions cause Manchester United to change schedule

LONDON, UK - Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over ...

Japanese and Australian shares advance, China holds its fire

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday, despite the historic signing of a new trade deal, or ...

Website manager offered investors returns of 15% to 25%

WASHINGTON, DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the assets of an Illinois man and his company after ...

Early rally on Wall Street runs out of steam, stocks still close up

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the long-anticipated China-U.S. trade deal, or at least part ...

Spamhaus.org causing havoc for business travelers

NEW YORK, New York - Business travelers around the world are facing major disruptions to their ability to work online ...

China's markets in retreat, Japan bourses follows suit

SYDNEY, NSW - Lower oil prices, and questions about the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal, due to be ...

