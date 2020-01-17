Fri, 17 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Colombian activists deaths rose nearly 50% last year to well over 100

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than 100 human rights workers have been killed in Colombia in the last year, a figure ...

17-year old Irish boy brutally murdered and dismembered

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland are in shock following confirmation that the human limbs, and other body parts that ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

Reviewing the winners and losers of the Democratic Debate

Editor's note: Six Democrats qualified for the final debate before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. We asked three scholars ...

U.S. marks National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, DC - Human trafficking is a crime that hides in plain sight. Often, it simply takes an astute police ...

Mideast ructions cause Manchester United to change schedule

LONDON, UK - Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over ...

Business

Section
ADB issues 3 and 10 year USD bonds worth $4.25 billion

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the U.S. dollar bond market on Wednesday with the pricing ...

Japanese and Australian shares advance, China holds its fire

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday, despite the historic signing of a new trade deal, or ...

Website manager offered investors returns of 15% to 25%

WASHINGTON, DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the assets of an Illinois man and his company after ...

Spamhaus.org causing havoc for business travelers

NEW YORK, New York - Business travelers around the world are facing major disruptions to their ability to work online ...

Mideast ructions cause Manchester United to change schedule

LONDON, UK - Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over ...

Clemson ends 29-game winning streak, LSU takes title in 42-25 win

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow's six-touchdown was one of the main highlights of Ed Orgeron's top-ranked ...

Movie Review

Dreamscape