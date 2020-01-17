Fri, 17 Jan 2020

International

U.S. government report concludes White House violated law

WASHINGTON, DC - On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a damning new government watchdog report has ...

Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

Weinstein defense team renews push for new trial venue

NEW YORK, New York - American film producer Harvey Weinstein's defence team has asked for a change in the venue ...

Colombian activists deaths rose nearly 50% last year to well over 100

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than 100 human rights workers have been killed in Colombia in the last year, a figure ...

17-year old Irish boy brutally murdered and dismembered

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland are in shock following confirmation that the human limbs, and other body parts that ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

Business

Section
Strong economic data lifts U.S. stocks to record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Thursday as new economic data confirmed the strength of the ...

ADB issues 3 and 10 year USD bonds worth $4.25 billion

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the U.S. dollar bond market on Wednesday with the pricing ...

Japanese and Australian shares advance, China holds its fire

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday, despite the historic signing of a new trade deal, or ...

Website manager offered investors returns of 15% to 25%

WASHINGTON, DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the assets of an Illinois man and his company after ...

Spamhaus.org causing havoc for business travelers

NEW YORK, New York - Business travelers around the world are facing major disruptions to their ability to work online ...

Mideast ructions cause Manchester United to change schedule

LONDON, UK - Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to fears over ...

Movie Review

Dreamscape