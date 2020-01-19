Sun, 19 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
36
Drizzle in Statesville

International

Section
Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Australian fires devastate wildlife, many threateneded species

More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Decriminalisation of blasphemy in Ireland comes in to effect

DUBLIN, Ireland - The commencement of the Blasphemy (Abolition of Offences and Related Matters) Act 2019 in Ireland has taken ...

Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Children bearing the brunt of Libya's long-standing civil war

BERLIN, Germany - Warring factions engaged in the Libyan conflict and UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part in a ...

Business

Section
Half-a-billion dollars awarded in U.S. Defense contracts

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon on Thursday awarded more than half-a-billion dollars in defense contracts.With around 0.53 cents in every ...

Exuberance on U.S. stock markets, dollar also rallies

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Friday.The U.S. dollar too was in huge ...

New York to spend $6.8 billion over 5 years to combat climate change

ALBANY, New York - New York state is to spend an additional $2 billion on energy efficiency and building electrification ...

China economy slows to 3-decade low, stocks finish flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished in the black on Friday, despite the release of economic data in ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

ADB issues 3 and 10 year USD bonds worth $4.25 billion

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the U.S. dollar bond market on Wednesday with the pricing ...

Movie Review

The Scarlet Empress
Scarlet Empress