Cape Town - The family of Peter "Terror" Mathebula has confirmed that the South African boxing legend passed away on Saturday following an illness.

He was 68.

In 1980, Mathebula became the first black South African to win a world title when he defeated Tae Shik Kim of South Korea on points for the WBA Flyweight title in Los Angeles.

He lost the title in 1981 to Santos Lacier of Argentina and retired from boxing in 1983.