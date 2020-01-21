TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran beat Kuwait in Group 2 of the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team defeated Kuwait 28-24 at the Shaikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall Complex in Kuwait City.

Qatar also defeated South Korea 34-27 in another match.

Iran is scheduled to meet Qatar and South Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation in Kuwait City, Kuwait from January 16 to 27.

The competition serves as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship.