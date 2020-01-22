Wed, 22 Jan 2020

Barbaric attack in Burkina Faso leaves dozens dead

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkino Faso - (ANI/Sputnik): Thirty-six civilians were killed on Monday in an attack on a market in Sanmatenga province, ...

WHO: Coronavirus could spread to other countries "in coming days"

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Health Organization (WHO) says the novel coronavirus could spread to other countries "in the coming ...

Foreign investors returning to Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil has shown a marked increase in foreign investment over the last year, pushing it from sixth ...

Sean Hannity calls on voters to pressure senators to 'do their job'

NEW YORK, New York - Fox News has doubled down on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with its top ...

Caribbean and Latin America deadliest region in world for journalists

It has been a deadly decade for journalists across the world, however last year there was a glimmer of hope ...

Rockets fired into Baghdad's Green Zone

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Two rockets have landed near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad located in the heavily fortified Green Zone, ...

Asian markets in recovery mode, U.S. dollar stars

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Wednesday, clawing back some of the extensive losses of a day earlier.The ...

Dense fog hits Indian capital, disrupts airport operations

NEW DELHI, India: At least five flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather on Wednesday morning."Five ...

Fall of stocks in Asia proves contagious as U.S. markets sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - Travel companies including airlines, hotel chains, and casino operators, saw their shares fall several percentage ...

Coronavirus outbreak fears drive Asian stocks lower

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia tumbled on Tuesday with fears about a divided America, ahead of the president's impeachment ...

Trump to end aid to U.S. farmers following conclusion of trade deal

AUSTIN, TEXAS - With China poised to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods this year as part of a Phase ...

