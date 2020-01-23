Thu, 23 Jan 2020

Presidents and royalty attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

Heads of state and government from dozens of countries arrived in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation ...

Public health emergency decision over new coronavirus still pending

GENEVA, Switzerland (ANI/Sputnik) - The WHO Emergency Committee held a discussion on Wednesday over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in ...

Airlines facing competition from sleeper trains

Dutch airline KLM recently launched a new advertising campaign called "Fly Responsibly". Remarkably, it seems to encourage viewers to fly ...

Senate approves impeachment rules after being rebuked by chief justice

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, has told ...

Boeing 737 Max jets to remain grounded for at least another six months

CHICAGO, Illinois - As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the company said ...

Barbaric attack in Burkina Faso leaves dozens dead

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkino Faso - (ANI/Sputnik): Thirty-six civilians were killed on Monday in an attack on a market in Sanmatenga province, ...

Chinese stocks fall to 8-month low

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Thursday as the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus rose to ...

Small nations dominate rankings of least corrupt countries

WELLINGTON, New Zealand | COPENHAGEN, Denmark - New Zealand and Denmark have jointly been awarded the least corrupt countries in ...

Wall Street wobbles, S&P 500 finishes flat

NEW YORK, New York - Early gains on Wall Street gave way to a mixed close on Wall Street on ...

Asian markets in recovery mode, U.S. dollar stars

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Wednesday, clawing back some of the extensive losses of a day earlier.The ...

Dense fog hits Indian capital, disrupts airport operations

NEW DELHI, India: At least five flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather on Wednesday morning."Five ...

