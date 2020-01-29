Wed, 29 Jan 2020

Palestinians angered by Trump plan for Mideast peace

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" which they ...

Survivors recount horrors of the Holocaust

When the Nazis invaded Poland, overnight, nine-year-old Theodor Meron became "a refugee, out of school, out of childhood and constantly ...

Couple in Ireland imprisoned after mutilating daughter's genitalia

DUBLIN, Ireland - A 37-year old man and his 27-year old wife each been sentenced to around five years in ...

Tributes flow for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES - The sports world, particularly the NBA and the broader basketball community, is shocked at the news that ...

Trump describes impeachment as massive election interference

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that his lawyers "absolutely shredded" Democrats' case that he should be ...

Politics playing big part in rushed presentation of Mideast peace plan

WASHINGTON, DC - A blueprint the White House is rolling out to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and ...

Sellers remain in charge on Asian bourses Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained in sell-mode on Tuesday, a day after stock market falls were felt across ...

Nike puts sale of Kobe Bryant gear on hold

Nike on Monday suspended the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store, multiple outlets reported.According to ESPN, a ...

Coronavirus infects world stocks and currencies, sharp falls reported

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world tumbled on Monday as fears escalated over the coronavirus which has ...

India puts its stake in national airline up for sale

NEW DELHI, India - Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday confirmed the sale of the government's stake in ...

Varadkar pressing for no trade quotas, no tariffs in Brexit deal

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Europe Helen McEntee were meeting with European Commission Chief Negotiator on ...

New Los Angeles Rams and and Los Angeles Chargers home 85% complete

INGLEWOOD, California - The much-heralded SoFi Stadium being built at a cost of $2.6 billion in Inglewood, California, is now ...

