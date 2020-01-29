China-based Overwatch League team Guangzhou Charge confirmed Tuesday that it is moving its preseason training camp to South Korea because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

The non-Chinese players already have been relocated while the team works to secure visas for the Chinese team members.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our players above all else," the team staid in a statement posted to Twitter.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 100 people and sickened 4,600-plus people in mainland China, CNN reported Tuesday. As health officials fight to contain the virus, it has spread to 17 countries.

"Since the escalation of the outbreak, we and other teams in the Pacific East Division have been discussing solutions together and with the Overwatch League," the statement continued. "The reality is that the situation is unpredictable, complex and urgent."

The Overwatch League has yet to make any official announcements on the issue. League play is set to begin Feb. 8.

--Field Level Media