Thu, 30 Jan 2020

Suit filed against Total for failure to limit global warming

PARIS - In a groundbreaking case in France, energy giant Total is being sued for allegedly failing to adequately fight ...

In surprise move Netanyahu withdraws application for immunity

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment on Tuesday charging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

PwC quits Angolan companies accused of looting government funds

As he faces charges of misusing more than $1 billion in state funds, the husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos ...

Palestinians angered by Trump plan for Mideast peace

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" which they ...

Survivors recount horrors of the Holocaust

When the Nazis invaded Poland, overnight, nine-year-old Theodor Meron became "a refugee, out of school, out of childhood and constantly ...

Couple in Ireland imprisoned after mutilating daughter's genitalia

DUBLIN, Ireland - A 37-year old man and his 27-year old wife each been sentenced to around five years in ...

Hong Kong Hang Seng sinks, elsewhere stocks indecisive

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Hong Kong plunged more than 600 points in afternoon trading on Wednesday, the first Chinese ...

Stocks back in good books, Dow Jones jumps 186 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday after sharp falls on Monday.Stocks rebounded across the ...

Sellers remain in charge on Asian bourses Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained in sell-mode on Tuesday, a day after stock market falls were felt across ...

Nike puts sale of Kobe Bryant gear on hold

Nike on Monday suspended the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store, multiple outlets reported.According to ESPN, a ...

