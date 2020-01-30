Thu, 30 Jan 2020

International

U.S. allies worry about defending African countries from ISIS

DAKAR, Senegal - As extremist violence grows across Africa, the United States is considering reducing its military presence on the ...

Man flies in to Sydney from Canada/Turkey/Qatar with two kilos of meth

SYDNEY, Australia - A Canadian man will appear in court next month, after allegedly trying to im port two kilograms ...

Irish government 'deeply concerned' at Israeli annexation plans

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government of Ireland says it is 'deeply concerned' over comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ...

Suit filed against Total for failure to limit global warming

PARIS - In a groundbreaking case in France, energy giant Total is being sued for allegedly failing to adequately fight ...

In surprise move Netanyahu withdraws application for immunity

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment on Tuesday charging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

PwC quits Angolan companies accused of looting government funds

As he faces charges of misusing more than $1 billion in state funds, the husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos ...

Business

Irish government holds forum ahead of Friday's Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland, including the government and business enterprises are gearing up for Friday's departure by the ...

Hong Kong Hang Seng sinks, elsewhere stocks indecisive

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Hong Kong plunged more than 600 points in afternoon trading on Wednesday, the first Chinese ...

Sellers remain in charge on Asian bourses Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained in sell-mode on Tuesday, a day after stock market falls were felt across ...

Nike puts sale of Kobe Bryant gear on hold

Nike on Monday suspended the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store, multiple outlets reported.According to ESPN, a ...

