Seoul [South Korea], Jan 29 (ANI): Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, world's first tablet to support 5G, for its home market.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G features a 10.5-inch super OLED display, AKG acoustics and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, enabling real-time 4K broadcast streaming, and AR content support, the official release notes.

It comes with the improved Smart S Pen. Samsung is currently offering the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in Mountain Gray colour with 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at around USD 850 but is exclusive to the Korean market as of now. It will be available from January 30th. (ANI)