Chengdu Hunters will take extra precautions against the coronavirus outbreak as they continue their Overwatch League training in China.

"We will strictly order our team members to follow the prevention procedures to keep themself and the people around them safe," the team posted Wednesday on Twitter. "We will check both player and staff members' body temperature and fully sanitize them."

The team said it purchased facial masks, antiseptics and medications "to make sure we can keep everyone safe and sound once they arrive."

Other teams, including Shanghai and Guangzhou, announced earlier this week that they were relocating to South Korea for the remainder of the offseason practice schedule.

Chengdu Hunters are scheduled to take part in this season's first OWL match in Shanghai on Feb. 15.

According to a CNN update on Wednesday, the coronavirus has killed at least 132 people, with nearly 6,000 cases confirmed in mainland China.

