TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran moved up one place at the recent AFC Club Rankings.

- Sports news -

Iran has overtaken South Korea in the fifth place with 82,089 points.

China sits top of the table with 100.00 points, followed by Japan (99.460), Saudi Arabia (94.606), and Qatar (84.984).

The Club Competitions Ranking (former Member Association Ranking, or MA ranking) is used to rank associations and also used for seeding teams in the competitions.

It is also used to allocate the number of entries and entry points to the competitions.