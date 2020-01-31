Fri, 31 Jan 2020

International

U.S. president fires warning shots at former national security adviser

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump was on the attack on Wednesday. His target: His former National Security John ...

U.S. allies worry about defending African countries from ISIS

DAKAR, Senegal - As extremist violence grows across Africa, the United States is considering reducing its military presence on the ...

Man flies in to Sydney from Canada/Turkey/Qatar with two kilos of meth

SYDNEY, Australia - A Canadian man will appear in court next month, after allegedly trying to im port two kilograms ...

Irish government 'deeply concerned' at Israeli annexation plans

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government of Ireland says it is 'deeply concerned' over comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ...

Suit filed against Total for failure to limit global warming

PARIS - In a groundbreaking case in France, energy giant Total is being sued for allegedly failing to adequately fight ...

In surprise move Netanyahu withdraws application for immunity

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment on Tuesday charging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

Business

Despite 3 interest rate cuts, U.S. economic performance sours

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. economy has slowed to it's lowest level since 2016.The Commerce Department revealed Thursday the world's ...

Taiwanese stock in sharp fall over coronavirus

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares fell heavily in Asia on Thursday as fears mounted over the corona virus.With the Chinese mainland ...

Mexico City to host NFL games in 2020 and 2021

MIAMI, Florida - The NFL announced Wednesday games would be played in Mexico City in each of the next two ...

Stocks globally make minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks drifted on Wednesday, in line with movements on global markets.The U.S. Federal Reserve ...

Irish government holds forum ahead of Friday's Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland, including the government and business enterprises are gearing up for Friday's departure by the ...

