WASHINGTON - The United States is preparing to relax rules limiting its use of landmines in conflict zones, as top defense officials argue the weapons are needed to "shape the battlefield" and protect U.S. forces.

"We want to make sure we have all the tools in our toolkit that are legally available and effective to ensure our success," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Friday during an appearance with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

"Landmines are one of many other important tools that our commanders need to have available to them on the battlefield to shape the battlefield and protect our forces," Esper said.

The U.S. abandoned the use of landmines outside of the Korean Peninsula and began destroying its stockpiles in 2014 under the direction of then-President Barack Obama.

Obama also pledged to find ways for the U.S. to fully comply with the Ottawa Convention, which banned the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines in 1997.

At the time of Obama's announcement, Pentagon officials said the U.S. had not produced any landmines since the late 1990s and that since then, they only use of a landmine came in 2002 in Afghanistan.

But defense officials say a recent review of the policy has caused them to change their minds.

Esper said the Pentagon would soon release additional details, adding that the military is cognizant of the safety of civilians and non-combatants."

We've taken great care and consideration," Esper said. "In everything we do, we also want to make sure that that these instruments, in this case, landmines, also take into account both the safety of employment and the safety to civilians and others after a conflict."

In a 01, following the first reports of a potential change in U.S. landmine policy, the human rights organization Amnesty International condemned the move."

There is a reason why the use of antipersonnel landmines is illegal: they can't distinguish between fighters and ordinary people, and often continue to kill and maim for years after conflicts end," Amnesty International USA spokesperson Adotei Akwei said in a statement."

This decision is consistent with an administration that has proven itself indifferent to human lives and suffering," Akwei added.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy (of Vermont), also raised concerns, saying to his knowledge, no lawmakers had been consulted."

Although the United States is not among the 164 countries that have renounced anti-personnel mines, we have consistently sought to limit their production, export, and use," Leahy said in a statement."

The example we set has global ramifications," he added. "Congress must be consulted before any decision that would reverse the gains we have made toward ending the carnage caused by landmines."