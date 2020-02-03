Mon, 03 Feb 2020

Philippines reports first death from coronavirus outside China

Manila [Philippines], Feb 2 (ANI): A 44-year-old Chinese man who was diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus last month ...

Wuhan, the coronavirus and the world: Thinking beyond isolation

Public fear seems inevitable given the alarming updates on the coronavirus outbreak, and isolation - in the forms of lockdown ...

Climate change, pollution and urbanization threaten water in Canada

In recent years, the daily news has been flooded with stories of water woes from coast to coast to coast.There ...

Deadly virus spreads in China, over 14,000 cases now confirmed

HUBEI, China - The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has moved above 300.Authorities on Sunday announced that ...

Fifty-one U.S. Senators who will go down in history

WASHINGTON, DC - Some of the fifty-one Republican senators who voted to block the calling of witness, and provision of ...

Pell prosecutors submit arguments to Australian High Court

MELBOURNE, Victoria - Both parties to the High Court Appeal for Cardinal George Pell have now lodged arguments. The appeal ...

If elected, wealthy will pay more tax under a Bloomberg administration

NEW YORK, New York - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday proposed tax reforms targeting the wealthiest people and ...

Hilton hotels picked up nearly 470 new hotels in 2019

MCLEAN, Virginia - Hilton added more luxury properties last year, than in in any other year of the company's 100 ...

Wall Street tumbles on U.S. economy concerns

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks sank on Friday as continuing poor economic data stoked concerns about the longevity ...

Why is Tesla selling insurance and what does it mean for drivers?

In the past year, Elon Musk and Tesla have fascinated the world with new innovations like the Tesla Cybertruck. There ...

King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen