Tue, 04 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

High Court of Australia to determine Cardinal George Pell's fate

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to have been convicted of child sex abuse charges ...

UK Naval commodore to take charge of maritime protection fleet in Gulf

MANAMA, Bahrain - A British Naval officer has taken charge of the maritime fleet protecting shipping in the Gulf.A Royal ...

Trump impeachment trial day 12: All the latest updates

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump enters its 12th day on Monday, following a Senate vote that rejected ...

One-and-half-state solution proposed by Trump, says UN expert

A United States plan released last week to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is "lopsided" and will ...

Italian city mourns loss of bushwalker who died in Blue Mountains

CESENATICO, Italy - The city in which Mattia Fiaschini grew up is in shock at the death of one of ...

Chiefs win first Super Bowl in 50 years, at 49ers expense

MIAMI, Florida - Andrew Walter Reid finally won a Super Bowl, and even if his long-awaited triumph thrilled the millions ...

Business

Data entry one of the most redundant and hated workplace tasks

A recent study showing that data entry is one of the most redundant and hated workplace tasks raises questions about ...

Nasdaq leads U.S. markets higher with 1.34% gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sharply higher on Monday, despite coronavirus fears sending Asian markets diving.The Shanghai ...

Ireland in bid to boost business ties with Egyptians and Algerians

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is canvassing new business in Algeria and Egypt, A delegation of representatives from the Department of ...

Wuhan, the coronavirus and the world: Thinking beyond isolation

Public fear seems inevitable given the alarming updates on the coronavirus outbreak, and isolation - in the forms of lockdown ...

Climate change, pollution and urbanization threaten water in Canada

In recent years, the daily news has been flooded with stories of water woes from coast to coast to coast.There ...

If elected, wealthy will pay more tax under a Bloomberg administration

NEW YORK, New York - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday proposed tax reforms targeting the wealthiest people and ...

