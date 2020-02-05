Huomao TV, host of the Chinese qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles Major and Star Ladder ImbaTV Minor, has pushed the events back to Feb. 12 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, according Dotesports.com.

The dates for the closed qualifiers are yet to be determined and teams can still register their teams at Perfect World's PVP platform. Even though the qualifiers will still be played online, with the U.S. implementing travel restrictions, the third round of the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20 might see no Chinese representation at the live event.

It is the latest in a string of esports events impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Multiple Overwatch League teams have moved their training to South Korea and the OWL canceled their February and March games in China as the league moves to a homestand format in Season 3.

In League of Legends, the LCK canceled its media day and the start of the PCS was delayed due to the outbreak.

The ESL One Los Angeles Major will take place March 20-22 at the Shrine Auditorium, marking the first Dota 2 Major to be held in L.A.

Europe, China and Southeast Asia are each slotted to have three qualifying teams, while the CIS, NA and SA are slated to have two qualifying representatives.

The China Open qualifiers had been scheduled to begin on Saturday.

