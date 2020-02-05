Wed, 05 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
Palestinian sovereignty more distant than ever - NY Times

NEW YORK, New York - Of the many proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian peace rolled out over the decades, circumstances made ...

High Court of Australia to determine Cardinal George Pell's fate

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to have been convicted of child sex abuse charges ...

UK Naval commodore to take charge of maritime protection fleet in Gulf

MANAMA, Bahrain - A British Naval officer has taken charge of the maritime fleet protecting shipping in the Gulf.A Royal ...

OIC rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], Feb 04 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected US President Donald Trump's Middle East ...

Trump impeachment trial day 12: All the latest updates

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump enters its 12th day on Monday, following a Senate vote that rejected ...

One-and-half-state solution proposed by Trump, says UN expert

A United States plan released last week to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is "lopsided" and will ...

Business

Section
Wall Street recahes new heights, Dow Jones jumps 408 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was exhibiting irrational exuberance on Tuesday, sending the major indices sharply higher.Encouraged by ...

Super Bowl LIV drew average audience of 102.1 million

MIAMI, Florida - 148.5 million people tuned in to the telecast of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV. The cumulative total ...

Pedestrian distraction from smartphones use could be dangerous

WASHINGTON, DC - A recent study links smartphone texting to compromised pedestrian safety.A pooled analysis of available evidence includes observing ...

Asian stock markets move higher in line with Wall Street

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks moved higher on Tuesday in Asia, taking their lead from global markets which rallied a day ...

Data entry one of the most redundant and hated workplace tasks

A recent study showing that data entry is one of the most redundant and hated workplace tasks raises questions about ...

Nasdaq leads U.S. markets higher with 1.34% gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sharply higher on Monday, despite coronavirus fears sending Asian markets diving.The Shanghai ...

Movie Review

