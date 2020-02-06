Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
State of Union provides 3-year report card for Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC - Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States - (applause) ...

Israeli warplanes target Hamas positions in Gaza

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Israel's warplanes launched new airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip amid escalating tensions in the region over ...

U.S. Navy fits submarine with nuclear ballistic missile

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Navy has announced it has put into operation a low-yield, nuclear ballistic missile aboard a submarine ...

WHO's SOS Alert Aims to Shut Down Coronavirus Rumor Mill

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is warning that false information circulating on social media about the new coronavirus is ...

Trump preparing for State of Union address

WASHINGTON, DC - America's divisions will enter into burning focus on Tuesday when President Donald Trump delivers the annual State ...

Palestinian sovereignty more distant than ever - NY Times

NEW YORK, New York - Of the many proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian peace rolled out over the decades, circumstances made ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets have positive day Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday, following major gains on global markets.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped ...

State aid for food industry assured by European Commision sign-off

DUBLIN, Ireland - The European Commission on Tuesday gave the green-light for Ireland to provide grants to its primary dairy ...

Wall Street recahes new heights, Dow Jones jumps 408 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was exhibiting irrational exuberance on Tuesday, sending the major indices sharply higher.Encouraged by ...

Super Bowl LIV drew average audience of 102.1 million

MIAMI, Florida - 148.5 million people tuned in to the telecast of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV. The cumulative total ...

Pedestrian distraction from smartphones use could be dangerous

WASHINGTON, DC - A recent study links smartphone texting to compromised pedestrian safety.A pooled analysis of available evidence includes observing ...

Asian stock markets move higher in line with Wall Street

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks moved higher on Tuesday in Asia, taking their lead from global markets which rallied a day ...

Movie Review

Ready Player One