Fri, 07 Feb 2020

Hollywood mourns legendary Kirk Douglas

WASHINGTON, DC - Kirk Douglas, renowned actor and father of Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who had a decorated career spanning ...

'Not Guilty' says Republican-controlled Senate, Trump acquitted

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Senate as expected has acquitted President Trump on charges he abused his power, and obstruction ...

WHO: Coronavirus Outbreak Has Not Reached Pandemic Status

The number of new cases and related deaths from the new coronavirus rose Wednesday in mainland China, Chinese health officials ...

State of Union provides 3-year report card for Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC - Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States - (applause) ...

Israeli warplanes target Hamas positions in Gaza

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Israel's warplanes launched new airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip amid escalating tensions in the region over ...

U.S. Navy fits submarine with nuclear ballistic missile

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Navy has announced it has put into operation a low-yield, nuclear ballistic missile aboard a submarine ...

Hong Kong stock market in several-hundred-points gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Thursday with all the major indices making huge gains.The breakout in ...

A national digital currency has serious privacy implications

The widespread use of cryptocurrency as an alternative method of payment has led to a growing digital ecosystem over the ...

State of the stock market wows investors, indices soar

NEW YORK, New York - Whether it was Donald Trump's State of the Union address, a narrowing of the trade ...

Man arrested in Dublin over suspected mortgage applications fraud

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of being engaged in a conspiracy related to ...

State aid for food industry assured by European Commision sign-off

DUBLIN, Ireland - The European Commission on Tuesday gave the green-light for Ireland to provide grants to its primary dairy ...

Super Bowl LIV drew average audience of 102.1 million

MIAMI, Florida - 148.5 million people tuned in to the telecast of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV. The cumulative total ...

Blow-Up