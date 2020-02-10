The reigning Overwatch League champions, the San Francisco Shock (1-0) wrapped up Sunday's Overwatch League action in Arlington in thrilling fashion, taking a 3-1 win over their hosts, the Dallas Fuel (0-2).

Coming out of the gates firing on all cylinders with a 2-1 win on Oasis, the Shock appeared to have not missed a beat since last season, playing at an exceptionally high level with some new wrinkles in their game.

The biggest adjustment was DPS Minho "Architect" Park, who started at the flex support position and found great success on Ana. Slowing the Fuel down with timely Biotic Grenades and Sleep Darts, Architect posted an insane 9.52 sleeps per 10 minutes as the Shock went on to take Eichenwalde 3-2 and Game 4 on Havana 3-0. The Fuel fired back in Game 3 on Horizon Lunar Colony, where Gui-un "Decay" Jang carried the Fuel to a 1-0 full-hold win, but it wasn't enough to unseat the champions.

Sunday's other game in Arlington saw the Vancouver Titans (2-0) dispatch the Los Angeles Valiant (1-1) in a 3-0 rout. The young Valiant side put up an admirable fight, but the Titans took Lijiang Tower 2-0, Blizzard World 5-4 and Temple of Anubis 3-2.

Earlier in the day, the Paris Eternal (1-1) pulled off what some might consider an upset in a 3-0 sweep of the London Spitfire (0-2) at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Eternal shined with rookies Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung's Symmetra and McCree and Brice "FDGod" Monscavoir's Lucio to stymie the Spitfire, taking Nepal 2-0, King's Row 4-3 and taking a 2-1 overtime thriller in Hanamura.

Finally, the New York Excelsior (2-0) wrapped up their homestead by taking out geographic rival Boston Uprising (0-1) in a 3-0 sweep. Taking a hotly contested Oasis 2-0, the Excelsior powered through Boston with a 2-1 win on Blizzard World before finishing the series off with a dominant 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis.

All regular-season matches are played until a team reaches three map wins. After 27 weeks of regular season matches played at teams' home cities, the top seed from each conference and next four best teams qualify for playoffs, with the seventh-through-12th teams competing in a play-in tournament for two remaining playoff seeds.

Next week's action kicks off at the Battle of Brotherly Love on Saturday from The Met in Philadelphia. The companion homestand, which was scheduled to be hosted by the Shanghai Dragons, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. There is no confirmed rescheduling of those matches.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential

1. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 2-0, 6-1-0, 5

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

3. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

4. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 1-1, 4-3-0, 1

6. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

T-7. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T-7. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

T-7. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 0-1, 0-3-0, -3

T-7. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

T-7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 0-2, 1-6-0, -5

--Field Level Media