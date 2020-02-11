Tue, 11 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Light Rain in Hickory

International

Section
Hospitals in Yemen extensively damaged in clashes

SANA'A, Yemen - Attacks on hospitals in Yemen's Marib province, east of the capital Sana'a, have left some 15,000 people ...

Youthful Iranians just want to get on with their lives

In early January, after tensions between Iran and the United States escalated to the brink of war, President Donald Trump ...

Chorister's evidence used to combat Pell defence

In their submission to the High Court the Crown often refer to evidence from the choir members "hostile" to Pell, ...

Trump: Time to Negotiate 'Very Seriously' With EU on Trade

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Monday the time has come to pursue trade negotiations with the European Union which ...

Cononavirus deaths approaching 1,000

BEIJING, China - Nearly a hundred people died in China on Sunday from coronavirus, according to China's National Health Commission.The ...

Democrat presidential hopefuls take swipes at each other

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential contenders jabbed at each other on Sunday, two days ahead of the crucial New Hampshire party ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia advance, Australian All Ords gains 43 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Tuesday. Good gains were made on Chinese bourses, and in Australia. ...

India to spend $1.867 billion buying air defense system from U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC -:The Donald Trump administration has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India ...

Wall Street marches higher, U.S. dollar flexes muscles

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets shrugged off global concerns about the spreading coronavirus, with the major indices ...

Argentine vice president wants 'substantial haircut' on IMF debt

HAVANA, Cuba - Speaking while promoting her book at the International Book Fair in Havana, Cuba on Saturday, Argentina's vice ...

Ryanair: Yerevan to Paphos flights to commence in June this year

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair will start operating flights from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Paphos, Cyprus from June this year.The ...

DefExpo 2020 positions India as major weapons exporter

LUCKNOW, Uttar Pradesh, India - India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described DefExpo 2020 as an unprecedented success which ...

Movie Review

McCabe & Mrs. Miller