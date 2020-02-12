Washington D.C. [US], Feb 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the Presidential election in November, according to a report.

CNN citing two sources familiar with discussions, reported that Trump has told top foreign policy advisers that he does not want another summit with Kim Jong Un before the presidential election.

Last month it was reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests and said it will soon show off a "new strategic weapon."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had said that Pyongyang will continue developing strategic weapons unless the United States drops its hostile policy towards the country, state media reported citing Kim's speech at the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korean state-run KCNA agency reported that Kim had called for further development of strategic weapons adding that the extent of bolstering of "North Korea's nuclear deterrent would depend on the US attitude." (ANI)