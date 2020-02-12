Wed, 12 Feb 2020

International

WHO Organized Two-Day Conference due to the Coronavirus

The forum, will be held on 11-12 February in Geneva, is organized in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for ...

Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': UN health agency

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said "Covid-19" would be the new official name for the deadly coronavirus that was ...

Small world: atom-scale materials are the next tech frontier

Every age in the history of human civilisation has a signature material, from the Stone Age, to the Bronze and ...

Hundreds of world health experts in meeting at WHO headquarters

GENEVA, Switzerland - As deaths from the coronavirus epidemic moved above the 1,000 milestone on Tuesday, hundreds of health experts ...

Hospitals in Yemen extensively damaged in clashes

SANA'A, Yemen - Attacks on hospitals in Yemen's Marib province, east of the capital Sana'a, have left some 15,000 people ...

Youthful Iranians just want to get on with their lives

In early January, after tensions between Iran and the United States escalated to the brink of war, President Donald Trump ...

Business

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts cops fine over Australian marketing methods

SYDNEY, Australia - Vacation time-share giant Wyndham has been hit with a hefty fine over its telemarketing activities in Australia.The ...

Limited movements on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were flat on Tuesday with little movement in either direction.A good report card ...

Irish telcos and gardai launch initiative to ban child abuse websites

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Sochna in partnership with BT Ireland, Eir Ireland, Sky Ireland, Tesco Mobile, Three Ireland and ...

Irish participation in Solar Orbiter mission strong

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - The European Space Agency 's (ESA) Solar Orbiter spacecraft successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at ...

India to spend $1.867 billion buying air defense system from U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC -:The Donald Trump administration has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India ...

