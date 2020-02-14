Fri, 14 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Rain in Hickory

International

Section
Coronavirus: The latest disease to fuel mistrust, fear and racism

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China, stories of courage and strength have captured our collective ...

Trump may require Congressional approval to take America to war

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers are poised to revive the debate over ground rules for a potential conflict with Iran, more ...

UN Security Council urges resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks

NEW YORK, New York - While the Trump administration and the Israeli government are displaying major exuberance over the peace ...

Pell on steps greeting parishioners at time of alleged abuse

A the High Court of Australia appeal into the conviction of Cardinal George Pell nears, Chris Friel takes a look ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

U.S. sets up first joint terrorism task force outside United States

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI and U.S. State Department has joined with the east African nation of Kenya to create ...

Business

Section
Australian stocks move higher, elsewhere markets retreat

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian stock market made gains on Thursday. Most Asian bourses were held back on the ...

Dish Network Corp., a big winner in New York court decision

The $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will proceed after it a challenge in court by more than a ...

Huge demand for U.S. stocks, dollar, markets soar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stocks surged on Wednesday, for no accountable reason."By a number of measures, ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts cops fine over Australian marketing methods

SYDNEY, Australia - Vacation time-share giant Wyndham has been hit with a hefty fine over its telemarketing activities in Australia.The ...

Small world: atom-scale materials are the next tech frontier

Every age in the history of human civilisation has a signature material, from the Stone Age, to the Bronze and ...

Movie Review

Woman of the Year