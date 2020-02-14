Fri, 14 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Coronavirus: The latest disease to fuel mistrust, fear and racism

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China, stories of courage and strength have captured our collective ...

Trump may require Congressional approval to take America to war

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers are poised to revive the debate over ground rules for a potential conflict with Iran, more ...

UN Security Council urges resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks

NEW YORK, New York - While the Trump administration and the Israeli government are displaying major exuberance over the peace ...

Pell on steps greeting parishioners at time of alleged abuse

A the High Court of Australia appeal into the conviction of Cardinal George Pell nears, Chris Friel takes a look ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

U.S. sets up first joint terrorism task force outside United States

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI and U.S. State Department has joined with the east African nation of Kenya to create ...

Business

Section
Armenia wants to stamp out fake news, spreading of false information

Armenia's government is taking steps to rein in the country's media, much of which has adopted an adversarial - and, ...

Australian stocks move higher, elsewhere markets retreat

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian stock market made gains on Thursday. Most Asian bourses were held back on the ...

Dish Network Corp., a big winner in New York court decision

The $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will proceed after it a challenge in court by more than a ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts cops fine over Australian marketing methods

SYDNEY, Australia - Vacation time-share giant Wyndham has been hit with a hefty fine over its telemarketing activities in Australia.The ...

Small world: atom-scale materials are the next tech frontier

Every age in the history of human civilisation has a signature material, from the Stone Age, to the Bronze and ...

Movie Review

Woman of the Year